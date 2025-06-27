Murali Kartik Identifies Critical Issue For Team India During Headingley Test Against England, Claims It’s ‘Not A Good Sign'

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to teammate KL Rahul before the start of play on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

Former Indian cricketer Murali Karthik believes Team India did not look on the right track, as many players were frequently making adjustments during the match. The former spinner expressed that a veteran player making minor adjustments during play can be understood. But multiple players gesturing to change the fielding position was not a good sign.

Murali Karthik Highlights Team India's Biggest Issue At Headingley Test

The Indian Cricket Team suffered a mighty loss to England as they commenced the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The young Indian squad was put to the test against the Three Lions, who pulled a thrilling win despite the visitors having an early advantage. Shubman Gill could not have a winning start as the skipper. From the erratic catch drops to a toothless bowling unit during England's final innings, India has a lot of issues to address before the second test.

Murali Karthik has flagged a massive red flag in Tea India, highlighting that multiple Indian players were seen correcting others whom they feel are not in the right position. Karthik added that such instances of players taking frequent calls were not a good sign.

“A senior player making slight changes here and there, correcting someone slightly when they feel they are slightly in the wrong position, sending third man or short fine, mid-on, mid-off; these are all fine occasionally. However, so many players taking calls so frequently is not a good sign,” Murali Karthik said to Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Murali Karthik had said that at one point, there were multiple captains on the field as veteran KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and skipper Shubman Gill were gesturing to make changes in the fielding positions. The ex-Indian spinner also pointed out that such things confuse the cricketers.

Shubman Gill Eyes Historic First At Edgbaston

The Indian Cricket Team would eye a major record as they have never won a Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Team India made their first appearance in 1967, playing eight tests so far. But they have lost seven and secured just one draw in 1986.

Team India's iconic Test captains like Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and MS MS Dhoni have never breached the Edgbaston fortress. Shubman Gill would eye a historic first at this venue and wash away the past horrors they have suffered in Birmingham.