Chennai Super Kings Suffer Major Injury Blow! MS Dhoni's Potential Wicketkeeping Replacement Ruled Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered another injury blow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as MS Dhoni's potential wicketkeeping replacement has been ruled out of the remainder of the 18th season.

The 22-year-old Vansh Bedi sustained a ligament tear in his left ankle, following which he has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. Vansh Bedi is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich tournament.

IPL released a statement on May 5th and confirmed that the Chennai-based franchise have signed Urvil Patel as Vansh's replacement in the squad.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle," IPL stated.

The statement added that Urvil Patel is the joint-fastest T20 centurion by an Indian who achieved the milestone in 28 balls at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The youngster has been a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL 2023 and won the prestigious title with the Gujarat-based franchise. The statement confirmed that CSK roped in Urvil Patel at a price of Rs. 30 Lakhs.

"Urvil, the wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat scored the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian when he raced to his hundred in just 28 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. He has played 47 T20 games with 1162 runs under his name. Urvil was a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the league. He will now join CSK for his base price of INR 30 Lakh," it added.

In the ongoing season, the five-time IPL champions have displayed a poor performance. The Super Kings hold the bottom-most place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.117. They have played 11 matches so far in the tournament, winning just two and conceding nine defeats. In their previous five fixture, the Chennai-based franchise clinched just one game.