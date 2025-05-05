'He Has Flaw': Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Gives Honest Verdict On English Batter Serving Two-Year IPL Ban

IPL 2025: The runners-up of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Delhi Capitals, have been enjoying a dominant run so far in the ongoing season. Delhi Capitals, who have never won the IPL in the past, look like form favourites, and they are expected to break free of their trophy drought that has lasted for seventeen long years now.

Delhi looks like a formidable side under the leadership of Axar Patel, and right now, they are one of the favorites to make it to the playoffs. A major chunk of the credit goes to Delhi Capitals' mentor Kevin Pietersen too.

The South Africa-born English legend has stuck through thick and thin with his team and has also given honest opinions on many matters concerning the Indian Premier League. Pietersen recently spoke about how he was looking forward to working with Harry Brook, which unfortunately did not happen.

Pietersen Reflects On BCCI's Two-Year Ban On Brook

Harry Brook had been roped in by the Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL mega auction last year, but the youngster decided to give the cash-rich league a miss. Brook said that he wanted to recharge himself before a busy season with the English cricket team.

Brook was also appointed as England's new white-ball skipper after the team's poor performances in the recent ICC tournaments. As per the new IPL guidelines, Brook will not be allowed to participate in the IPL for the next two years, considering the fact that he had missed IPL 2024 too.

DC mentor Kevin Pietersen has now reflected on the ban that the English captain is serving. "I told him, I was like, 'Dude, I am gutted that I cannot work with you for a few months.' I think that he is a star. He has a flaw playing spin in India - a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that?" said the DC mentor.

Harry Brook's Continued Struggles In India

