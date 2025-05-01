Chennai Super Kings To Release Senior Player After Being Evicted From IPL 2025? EX-IND Star's Huge Prediction

Chennai Super Kings were eliminated from IPL 2025 following their five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, April 30. This is the first time that CSK have failed to secure a playoff berth for consecutive seasons.

Will Chennai Super Kings Release Ravichandran Ashwin?

Ravichandran Ashwin's CSK future has been a subject of debate. The off-spinner joined CSK for 9.75 crore at the IPL auction, but has been very poor. In seven matches, he has only managed to pick five wickets, which has been one of the main reasons behind CSK's downfall this season.

Former RCB coach Sanjay Bangar predicted Ravichandran Ashwin can be released by CSK to free up more money

“Whether they retain Ashwin or not is going to be another big question because that's where the money is locked in. If they want to free up their purse a little bit, in the knowledge that they might not want to use Ashwin as much as they have used in this particular season. So, probably out of those big-ticket players, those are the two players (Ashwin and Pathirana) that they might just think of whether they want to keep them or maybe find a replacement for them.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Absence Hurt CSK's Ambitions

CSK have four matches remaining his season and their priority would be to finish the season on a higher note. Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence has been felt as the batting order hasn't clicked. Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament, and MS Dhoni was handed the mantle since then. But CSK's fortunes haven't really changed and they have struggled even at their home.