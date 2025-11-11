Chennai Super Kings Wish Sanju Samson 'Happy Birthday' Amid Trade Talks With Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2026: 'More Power to You'

IPL 2026: As the date for retention nears, all the buzz is around Sanju Samson over where he will go in the trade deal featuring Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. While speculations are rife, the CSK franchise took to X and wished the cricketer on his 31st birthday. "More power to you, Sanju! Wishing you a super birthday!" wrote CSK on their official X account.

Samson-Jadeja Deal Almost Confirmed

Samson, who is part of India's T20 squad, has shown his desire to shift franchises. As per multiple reports, Chennai Super Kings are in talks with Rajasthan Royals to strike a deal. As per sources, the deal is done and an official announcement would happen soon. It is understood that Ravindra Jadeja would head to the Royals and Samson would join the yellow army.

Future CSK Captain?

Samson is being looked at as MS Dhoni's successor. With 2026 likely to be Dhoni's last season, the franchise wants Samson ready to take charge. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons CSK is showing so much desperation because they look at him as the future captain. For the unversed, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles.

"See, Dhoni runs the team, and if CSK wants Sanju this time, then he is also the future captain. It also means that this is Dhoni’s last year. Why would they want Sanju? Jadeja has been playing for them for a long time (since 2012).”

