Updated 11 November 2025 at 09:58 IST
Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel to Both Feature in India's Playing XI For 1st Test vs South Africa? Sourav Ganguly Gives Verdict
India vs South Africa: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons Dhruv Jurel would be vying for the No. 3 spot, while Rishabh Pant is a certainty at No. 5.
India vs South Africa: Is there a possibility that both a returning Rishabh Pant and an in-form Dhruv Jurel feature in the same XI for the first Test versus South Africa at the Eden Gardens? While the thought of that happening seems far-fetched as of now, former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that is possible. As per Ganguly, Pant is a certainty at No. 5. He feels that Jurel and Sai Sudarshan could have a toss-up for the No. 3 position.
'Don't know what the selectors are thinking'
“He's playing well, isn't he? Rishabh is back and I don't know what the selectors are thinking. Basically, the spots are taken — two openers, (Shubman) Gill at four, Pant at five, KL (Rahul), (Ravindra) Jadeja are there. Players have performed. How easy will it be to open up a slot for Dhruv Jurel at this stage, I wouldn't know,” Ganguly said at an event on Monday.
He added: "But it depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 — whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We'll find out.”
Spotlight on Pant
Rishabh Pant is making a comeback to international cricket after a few months.
He was out of action after he injured himself in the fourth Test during the tour of England. He recently featured in an ‘A-game’ against South Africa and did really well with the bat. His inclusion would boost the batting for India. He is also a crowd-puller and hence his return could get fans to the stadium and Test cricket needs that. The first Test starts from November 14 in Kolkata.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 11 November 2025 at 09:53 IST