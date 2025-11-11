Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel to Both Feature in India's Playing XI For 1st Test vs South Africa? Sourav Ganguly Gives Verdict

India vs South Africa: Is there a possibility that both a returning Rishabh Pant and an in-form Dhruv Jurel feature in the same XI for the first Test versus South Africa at the Eden Gardens? While the thought of that happening seems far-fetched as of now, former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that is possible. As per Ganguly, Pant is a certainty at No. 5. He feels that Jurel and Sai Sudarshan could have a toss-up for the No. 3 position.

'Don't know what the selectors are thinking'

“He's playing well, isn't he? Rishabh is back and I don't know what the selectors are thinking. Basically, the spots are taken — two openers, (Shubman) Gill at four, Pant at five, KL (Rahul), (Ravindra) Jadeja are there. Players have performed. How easy will it be to open up a slot for Dhruv Jurel at this stage, I wouldn't know,” Ganguly said at an event on Monday.

He added: "But it depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 — whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We'll find out.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Shares Encouraging Update Following Injury In Australia

Spotlight on Pant

Rishabh Pant is making a comeback to international cricket after a few months.

Advertisement