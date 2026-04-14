MS Dhoni to Play Today's IPL 2026 Match vs KKR? Check CSK's Predicted Playing XII

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2026: There is much speculation around MS Dhoni's availability for the game against Kolkata on Tuesday. So what is it, will he return to the side? There is nothing official around Dhoni's comeback for the game at the iconic M. Chidambaram.

The former CSK captain was spotted having a hit in the nets on the eve of the game, but that cannot be a good enough proof that he is featuring in the game against KKR as he has been training with the CSK players for a week now. In the nets, he was getting throwdowns from Michael Hussey. He was not at his best in the nets.

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"It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said ahead of the game against Punjab Kings.