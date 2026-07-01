Chester-Le-Street Weather Update, India vs England, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

India vs England, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer and the Indian team would look to bounce back to winning ways after an embarrassing series against Ireland. It is a fresh start and Team India would like to start on a winning note. While it will not be easy for the Indian team, all the talk before the game is around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut. Will Sooryavanshi finally get a national debut?

All said and done, both teams have form behind them. India just won the Champions Trophy and T20 WC, and England, at home, actually look steadier than the world champions right now. It is expected to be a mouthwatering game between two quality sides.

It is expected to be a well-fought contest when the two sides lock horns for the 1st T20I at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

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Chester-le-Street Weather: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

On Wednesday, Chester-le-Street should see mostly cloudy conditions with chances of brief showers, but no prolonged rain is expected. Temperatures would be around the 21°C mark. Play may be interrupted briefly, though a near-complete game is likely. Fans would hope for clear skies and a full game.

For the unversed, England have already announced their playing XI on the eve of the first T20I as usual. The big surprise is the absence of pacer Jofra Archer.

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India vs England Predicted XIs

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood