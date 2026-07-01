Harry Brook on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of India vs England 1st T20I: 'We've Got Our Tactics'
India vs England, 1st T20I: All the spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his possible debut in the opening T20I versus England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
- Cricket
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India vs England, 1st T20I: All the spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his possible debut in the opening T20I versus England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. He has become the biggest talking point in London despite not yet making his international debut. There is little to no doubt that the hype around the 15-year-old underlines sport’s enduring reliance on star power and compelling narratives. Ahead of his possible debut, England captain Harry Brook gave his opinion about the teen maverick.
'We've got our tactics'
"He looks like a very talented player. We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on match eve.
There is much speculation over will he play or won't he play. There is no doubt that the fans want to see him play.