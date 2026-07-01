Harry Brook on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of India vs England 1st T20I: 'We've Got Our Tactics'

India vs England, 1st T20I: All the spotlight is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his possible debut in the opening T20I versus England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. He has become the biggest talking point in London despite not yet making his international debut. There is little to no doubt that the hype around the 15-year-old underlines sport’s enduring reliance on star power and compelling narratives. Ahead of his possible debut, England captain Harry Brook gave his opinion about the teen maverick.