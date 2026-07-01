Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Debuting vs Ireland Right Call? R. Ashwin Defends Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer's Call Ahead of T20Is vs England

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not get his much-awaited national debut against Ireland and that led to the management facing the heat, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has now come out in defense of the call taken. Ashwin asks what if he did not get the runs he was expected to against Ireland. As per Ashwin, had Sooryavanshi failed - the entire narrative would have changed to 'can hit in the IPL, but he can't play in seaming, sporting conditions'.