R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Soulful Farewell As The Indian Off-Spinner Bids Goodbye To The IPL: 'Can't Wait...'

R Ashwin, the former spin-bowling all-rounder for India, has officially called time on his IPL career. The veteran cricketer had an illustrious 16-season career as a journeyman, playing for multiple teams.

The Indian off-spinner announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

His contributions to the Indian Cricket Team have been unforgettable as he has stepped up for the team in times of need.

Prithi Narayanan, Wife Of R Ashwin, Pens HEartfelt Note Upon Latter's IPL Retirement

The Chennai-born R Ashwin began his IPL career as a part of the Chennai Super Kings. The 38-year-old concluded his stint in the Indian Premier League while representing his home franchise. It was a full-circle moment for the veteran in the IPL.

The spin-bowling all-rounder represented CSK in his final year after being bought by the franchise for a whopping INR 9.75 crore during the IPL mega auction.

As R Ashwin retired from the Indian Premier League, his wife Preethi Narayanan expressed her thoughts with a warm message.

On Instagram Stories, Preethi wrote, "I love you! Ashwin. Can't wait to see you do new things and scale new heights."

Preethi Narayanan has been a keystone in R Ashwin's career in international cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Their admiration for one another blossomed from childhood through school and college life, highlighting their deep affection for each other as they continue their phase of life as husband and wife.

R Ashwin Steps Down As IPL's Famed Tactical Strategist In The Game

As one of Team India's most revered tactical strategists, R Ashwin has rocked his opposition with his skilled off-spinning craft and adaptability.

Ashwin's IPL career was nothing less than a spectacle as he picked up 187 wickets throughout 16 seasons in the Indian Premier League.

R Ashwin has represented five franchises — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals — the spin-bowling all-rounder is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich cricket tournament.