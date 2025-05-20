'Choti Pakadke Maarunga': Abhishek Sharma Threatens Digvesh Rathi Over Notebook Sendoff During LSG-SRH IPL 2025 Game | WATCH

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi is making quite a name for himself with his infamous notebook celebration. On Monday, fans got to witness it again at the Ekana stadium when Rathi picked up the crucial wicket of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma. Rathi came up with his fiery notebook celebration, but it did not go down well with Abhishek.

The SRH opener promptly hurled abuses and also threatened to pull his hair and hit him while heading back to the dressing room. Obviously, the exact words could not be heard in the clip that is going viral, but Abhishek's actions were threatening. Watching a heated argument escalate, the umpires intervened to calm the two players.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for Hyderabad as they beat Lucknow by six wickets. Abhishek was the Player of the match for his blistering knock of 59 off 20 balls.

‘It is all good now’

“I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now. If we batted first, I might have had other plans but chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well. It was the same plan I had in international cricket as well. Just express myself and knock it around,” Abhishek said at the post-match presentation.