Nicholas Pooran Nearly Breaks Glass Window During Dressing-Room Outburst After Dismissal During LSG-SRH IPL 2025 Game; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: It was a night to forget for the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and were knocked out of the playoff race. The frustration was evident on the faces of the Super Giants. In a certain instance, Nicholas Pooran was spotted losing his cool after his dismissal.

Pooran, who was run out at a crucial juncture in the match, was seen nearly breaking the glass window in the dressing-room. He also had a spat with captain Rishabh Pant just after he attempted to break the glass window. Pooran hit a breathtaking 45 off 26 balls to power the Super Giants to a defendable 205 for seven. His knock was laced with one six and six fours. Pooran has had a season to remember smashing 455 runs in 12 games and hence he knew the importance of his wicket at that stage in the game.

The clip of Pooran losing his cool surfaced on social space and has gone viral:

SRH Flex Their Batting Might

Chasing a very gettable 206 to win, Travis Head's absence wasn't felt as Abhishek Sharma led from the front to see out the run chase. The southpaw hit Ravi Bishnoi four consecutive sixes and was dismissed for 59 off 20 balls. After his dismissal, Ishan Kishan kept the scoreboard ticking and later Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis ensured they didn't give up the chase. Klaasen was once again very impressive throughout his classy 47 off 28.