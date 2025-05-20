Injuries to Auction; LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Gives Lame Excuses After Loss vs SRH in Crucial IPL 2025 Game

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant has certainly had an IPL season to forget. He has not lived upto the expectations, nor as the captain or the star batter. Now after another heartbreaking loss in IPL 2025 on Monday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the LSG captain listed out lame excuses for the side's six-wicket loss. As per Pant, LSG had injury concerns to deal with throughout the season and that did not help. Pant also claimed that LSG may have got it wrong at the auction.

‘The way we planned the auction…’ - Pant

"Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons but coming into the tournament we had a lot of gaps, injuries and as a team we decided to not talk about that, but it became difficult to fill those gaps for us. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling.. but this is cricket, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't, we take pride in the way we played and take the positives from the season than the negative side," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that there are lots of positives for the next season, Pant admitted that they may have been 10 runs short against SRH.

‘We knew we were 10 runs short’

"We have a strong batting line up, have enough firepower and that is the biggest positive for the season, even for bowlers.. a lot of times they bowled in good areas but they were patchy. We knew we were 10 runs short because the wicket was playing well, like I said before, we are playing well in patches and unable to close the momentum whenever it turned up on our side," Pant added.