Chris Gayle Catches up With EX-RCB Owner Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi in London; Pictures Go Viral

Updated 1 July 2025 at 18:26 IST
Former RCB star Chris Gayle took to social media to share a picture with Vijay Mallya and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Gayle posted a story on Instagram and the picture has gone viral.
Gayle represented RCB from 2011 to 2017 and was involved pretty heavily for Virat Kohli's side during his stint. The former West Indies opener also witnessed the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad when RCB got the better of Punjab Kings by six runs.
Gayle was pictured with Mallya and Lalit Modi and captioned the post, “We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening.”
Vijay Mallya has allegedly defaulted on loans of INR 9000 crores, but in a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, he claimed that banks have almost recovered 14000 crores from him. Mallya happened to be the owner of RCB and Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya left for the UK in 2016 and the fugitive liquor baron hasn't been to India since then. Declared a fugitive in 2019, he continues to reside in the UK. On April 9, Indian banks scored a legal win against him in London, where a UK court upheld a bankruptcy order. While his extradition was cleared, a confidential asylum plea is believed to be delaying the process.
Lalit Modi was the brainchild behind the IPL, but he also left the country in 2010 and has been residing in the UK since then. He was accused of financial irregularities and also recently put in an application to surrender his Indian passport. Under Lalit Modi's supervision, IPL started its journey amid much fanfare in 2008 and since then his popularity has only skyrocketed over the years.
Published 1 July 2025 at 18:26 IST