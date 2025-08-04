Chris Woakes Braves Shoulder Injury As He Walks Out To Bat At The Oval, Gets Rousing Reception As He Defies Pain To Bail England Out | WATCH

India secured a brilliant victory at the Oval as Mohammed Siraj's brilliant five wicket haul helped the visitors to restore parity in the five match Test series.

Chris Woakes Applauded For His Bravery At Oval

Chris Woakes has braved his injury and has come out to bat as England are battling to sweep the five-match Test series at the Oval. Woakes has his left arm strapped and has a sling due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the 1st innings.

India are just one wicket away from a famous victory at the Oval, but Gus Atkinson has proved to be a major restraint.

The England Cricket Team posted on X, "With his left arm in a sling.

"Chris Woakes is coming out to bat.

“He is the best and bravest of us all.”

If needed be Woakes has to bat with one hand. Ben Stokes too praised the efforts of Chris Waokes. “There was never a question in Woakes' mind about batting. We've had guys go out with broken foots, fingers, just shows what it takes to play for the country. The whole series has been awesome. There's always going to be moments where emotions are coming out.”

Mohammed Siraj Delivers A Punching Blow To England

With a 194-run combination between Harry Brook and Joe Root it had seemed that England would walk away with a win. However, the Indian fast bowlers fough back into the game when Prasidh Krishna quickly got rid of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, while Akash Deep took the valuable wicket of Brook.

As the play lasted into the fifth day due to poor lighting and a new round of rain, Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton kept the home team in the game, threatening to take it away. Siraj, however, had other ideas. India defeated England by six runs despite some hitting from Gus Atkinson and Overton.

