IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Hails 'Great Win' By Team India, Reserves 'Special Mention' for Ex-RCB Teammate Mohammed Siraj

The India vs England Test series of 2025 will go down in history as one of the finer series in recent memory, but that would not have been the case if India did not manage to win the final Test of the series and thus end the series 2-2. But India registered a thrilling win at The Oval on Monday and managed just that.

The win meant a team that boasted a new captain in Shubman Gill and many young players leave England having won 2 Tests and drawing the series.

This led to plenty of praise from former India captain Virat Kohli, who made sure to give a special shoutout to Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli's Praise For Indian Team

Siraj was the man in form as he picked 3 of the last four wickets on the day and Kohli noted the effort he put in on the day.

"Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him," Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

How The Final Day Unfolded

India won the fifth Test against England by just six runs at the Oval after taking the last four wickets in a thrilling hour. India drew the series 2-2 with a Test victory by their smallest ever margin on runs.

England began a drizzly morning needing 35 runs to reach the winning target of 374 and clinch the series 3-1. England had an entire fifth and final day to get there.

But in a tension-filled 53 balls of action, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets to finish with five for the innings, and Prasidh Krishna took the other.

With England down to one wicket, all-rounder Chris Woakes came out to bat one-handed with a dislocated left shoulder and was greeted by a standing ovation from a sell-out Oval crowd.