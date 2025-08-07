Ben Stokes Takes Up New Career Role After 'The Great Oval Upset' In IND vs ENG Series, Cites Fitness Concerns Behind Surprising Decision

Ben Stokes walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Ben Stokes' England did not have the desired result in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that they played against Shubman Gill's India. The India vs England series ended in a 2-2 draw and England now find themselves out of the top three in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 standings. England fought extremely hard in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series but they'll still like to believe that the outcome might've been in their favour.

Ben Stokes Joins Northern Superchargers As Mentor

English Test captain Ben Stokes has had longstanding issues with fitness and injury concerns. Ben Stokes had to miss the fifth and the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series due to a shoulder injury that he had sustained in the fourth match that was played in Manchester. The star all-rounder is currently nursing his injury and he wouldn't have been fit in time to play The Hundred.

Interestingly, Stokes' injury has failed to keep Ben Stokes away from The Hundred and he has now joined the Northern Superchargers as a mentor for the tournament. The English Test skipper had played for the franchise in the 2021 and 2024 season. Stokes missing The Hundred this year isn't surprising. Earlier this year in February, it was said that the English Test skipper will miss the premier tournament to prepare himself for The Ashes which is another long series comprising of five Test matches.

"You will see me knocking about The Hundred, not in a playing way. I said I'd still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won't have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab," Stokes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes Lights Up IND vs ENG Series With An All-Round Show

Before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, there were a lot of question marks on England's bowling attack, but Stokes took the onus upon himself to deliver the goods with the ball in his hands. The English skipper ended the series as the third-highest wicket-taker. Stokes claimed a total of 17 wickets across five Test matches that he played.