CID Arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Over IPL Ticket Irregularities: Reports

The Crime Investigation Department has arrested the Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Jagan Mohan Rao, on July 9, as per reports. The development comes after an investigation was launched into irregularities regarding IPL tickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH Alleged HCA Of Intimidation And Coeercion

Sunrisers Hyderabad accused HCA of intimidation, coercion and blackmail regarding complimentary tickets of IPL matches in Hyderabad. SRH also alleged that the HCA president locked the F3 corporate box at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which was allocated for Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, before the SRH vs LSG match on March 27. It was a violation of the tri-party agreement between HCA, SRH and BCCI, as per which the cricket association is entitled to 3900 complimentary tickets.

SRH And HCA Had Reached A Consensus Regarding Ticket Allocations

After the row, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered a vigilance probe, and in the investigation, it came out that Rao misused his position to put pressure on SRH, which led to his arrest. Earlier, after the allegations, HCA also requested BCCI and IPL to intervene and even threatened to change their base. Later, after a meeting between HCA and SRH, a number of steps were agreed upon.

The 3900 ticket allocations will remain as per the tri-party agreement. HCA assured that they will deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a very professional manner. HCA and SRH will remain dedicated to cooperating in order to improve the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium's viewing experience.