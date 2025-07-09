CID Arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Over IPL Ticket Irregularities: Reports

Updated 9 July 2025 at 22:03 IST
The Crime Investigation Department has arrested the Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Jagan Mohan Rao, on July 9, as per reports. The development comes after an investigation was launched into irregularities regarding IPL tickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad accused HCA of intimidation, coercion and blackmail regarding complimentary tickets of IPL matches in Hyderabad. SRH also alleged that the HCA president locked the F3 corporate box at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which was allocated for Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, before the SRH vs LSG match on March 27. It was a violation of the tri-party agreement between HCA, SRH and BCCI, as per which the cricket association is entitled to 3900 complimentary tickets.
After the row, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered a vigilance probe, and in the investigation, it came out that Rao misused his position to put pressure on SRH, which led to his arrest. Earlier, after the allegations, HCA also requested BCCI and IPL to intervene and even threatened to change their base. Later, after a meeting between HCA and SRH, a number of steps were agreed upon.
SRH didn't have the best of IPL 2025 as they finished 6th, missing a place in the IPL playoffs. Pat Cummins' side won six matches while losing seven games. Hyderabad happens to be one of the most sought-after stadiums ain India and people throng in large numbers in every IPL match.
