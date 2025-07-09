IND vs ENG - Rishabh Pant Sets Tone For 3rd Test, Downplays Hype Over Jofra Archer's Return At Lord’s: 'Not Particularly About Any Individual'

England vs India: Star English fast bowler Jofra Archer has made a return to Test cricket after four years, as England named the speedster in the Playing Eleven for the upcoming third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

Jofra Archer Replaces Josh Tongue In England's Playing XI For Lord's Test

The England Cricket Team have made only one change in their Playing Eleven, which conceded a defeat in the second Test match of the series. Jofra Archer will replace Josh Tongue in the English first eleven.

The 30-year-old English fast bowler played his last Test match in 2021, against India. Following that, Archer has failed to make a comeback after suffering from injuries.

Before the third Test match of the series at Lord's, there was hype surrounding Jofra Archer's comeback. However, now India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant has broken his silence on Archer's return.

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Jofra Archer's Return At Lord's

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rishabh Pant downplayed the hype around Archer, saying that the game is not about any particular individual.

He accepted that Jofra Archer's return will make the Lord's Test a good contest. Pant also accepted that he is happy about Archer's return since the English pacer has been out of the field for a long time.

“Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and try to give my 100 percent. It's not particularly about any individual. Yes, it's going to be a good contest, because he's also coming after a long break. But yes, I'm happy he's back,” Rishabh Pant told reporters at the pre-match press conference.