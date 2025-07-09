IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Venue, Predicted XI, Time, Pitch Report, All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG: The onus will be on England to hit back at India when the two sides meet at Lord's for the third Test. India inflicted a heavy 336-run defeat on England at Edgbaston to level the five-match Test series 1-1.

Akash Deep and Shubman Gill combined to provide India with a cutting edge throughout the second Test match as India were in the driver's seat from the very first moment. Shubman Gill shattered multiple records during his sensational 269-run knock. The 25-year-old became the highest-scoring Indian captain and set the stage for a brilliant victory at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah's absence didn't prove to be a major headache for the visitors as Akash Deep stepped up to the occasion and his 10-wicket haul has now likely cemented his place in the Lord's Test. Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a return, and he is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna at Lord's.

England have welcomed Jofra Archer to the team as the 30-year-old is all set to be involved in red-ball cricket after a four-year hiatus. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Brendon McCullum asked for a pacer-friendly wicket, and it remains to be seen whether Archer's inclusion could affect their plans. England's batting lineup, too, has been under scrutiny, and the likes of Zak Crawley are under severe pressure to deliver. Jamie Smith has been a hit in this Test series so far and the young wicket-keeper will be eager to make a mark.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Lord's Pitch Report

Unlike the first two Test matches, the Lord's surface is very likely to support the fast bowlers. There is ample amount of grass on the surface and the competition will be between Bumrah and Archer to take advantage of the pitch. The slope of the ground will also offer lateral movement for the pacers.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Time And Venue

The match will be held at the Lord's on July 10 and will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Predicted XIs

England have already announced their team for the third Test match.

England XI for Lord's Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted India XI For Lord's Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Squads

​India: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.