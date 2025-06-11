WTC 2025 Final Between Australia And South Africa Under Rain Threat? Here's The Weather Forecast Of Lord's Cricket Ground For Next 5 Days

WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins' Australia will walk out in Lord's to defend their title of being the World Test Champions against Temba Bavuma's South Africa. Australia and South Africa are two quality sides, and the manner in which both these teams choose to bowl will decide the course of the game. This is the first time the Proteas team will be playing the World Test Championship Final, but as far as the Aussies are concerned, it is their second consecutive appearance. Pat Cummins especially is on the verge of achieving something special.

Cummins hasn't lost an ICC event final as the captain of the Australian cricket team, and he will look to keep this record intact. Under Pat Cummins, Australia won the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship. Cummins can become only the second Australian captain to successfully lead his team to three ICC titles.

Dissecting Lord's Cricket Ground's Weather Forecast For The Next 5 Days

Whenever there is a match or an ICC event that is scheduled to be played in England, the first thing that comes into mind is rain and how the weather might play spoilsport and hinder the outcome of the game. Things are no different as far as the World Test Championship 2025 final is concerned.

ALSO READ | Australia Make Big Change To Playing XI For WTC 2025 Final, Marnus Labuschagne Likely To Play New Role Against South Africa

Weather forecast for Lord's Cricket Ground | Image: AccuWeather.com

Though the ICC has a reserved day for the WTC Final, but if the Rain Gods decide to show up in the Lord's Cricket Ground, then the reserve day might not be enough. As per AccuWeather, rain might show up during the WTC 2025 Final, but it will not be damaging as far as the context of the game is concerned. The weather is expected to remain partially cloudy, and there are chances of rain on June 13, 2025, which might bring the Reserve Day into play.

ALSO READ | ICC Formulates Special Strategy To Avoid Draw And Decide The Winner Of Australia vs South Africa WTC 2025 Final As Rain Comes Back In Focus

Pat Cummins Eyes History