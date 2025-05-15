Coach Gautam Gambhir Among Certain Team India Stars In The First Batch To Jet Off For England Tour On June 6 | Reports

Coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian Cricket Team will be off to England for their next big assignment in red-ball cricket. The BCCI is figuring out their departure itinerary after the IPL 2025 season was revised after the increasing India-Pakistan tensions. Coach Gambhir and the first batch of players of Team India are expected to leave for England on June 06. GG would be focusing on all things Test as they would aim to deliver a strong showcase against England.

Gautam Gambhir Among India Stars To Jet Off For England Soon

Team India has a monumental task when they begin their World Test Championship campaign with the England tour. It would be an away series, and the Men in Blue would aim to improve and learn from the mistakes they have made in the past.

The New Zealand and Australia series would be a wake-up call for the side, and coach Gautam Gambhir is willing to bring back the prestige to Team India after their recent losses in the longest format of the game. With the England tour approaching, Team India would jet off in batches, with Coach Gautam Gambhir heading off first.

"The players who get free from the IPL during the league stage are likely to leave with coach Gambhir on June 6. The rest will leave after a short break post the IPL 2025 commitments," a senior BCCI official said, as quoted by TOI.

However, these are just reports, as the final call would be communicated once the BCCI released the official list of players and support staff.

BCCI To Name Replacements For The Team India's 'Big 3' Soon

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin no more being a part of the squad, Team India would have a massive task to replace them. But it may be the right time for young players to step up and make a name for themselves.