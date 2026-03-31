Coach Mike Hussey Accepts CSK Were 'Outplayed' by RR in IPL 2026 Game in Guwahati: 'Expect Much Better Batting'

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey admitted his side was outplayed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener on Monday in Guwahati.

He noted that the pitch, which had been under covers, offered early movement that CSK's batters struggled to adapt to. Hussey, however, remains optimistic, expecting significantly improved batting performances going forward in the tournament.

Fiery bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger and a sensational half-century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped RR to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions CSK on Monday.

Advertisement

"They outplayed us today, but I think it was a good toss to win, definitely. The pitch had been under cover for a long time. There was certainly some movement early, and our batsmen probably struggled to adjust to that movement. I'd expect much better batting performances in the future, especially if the pitches are a bit flatter," Hussey told the reporters after the match.

Hussey also said the team must learn to adapt better when conditions aren't ideal for batting, adjusting their approach and scoring areas instead of sticking to a fixed game plan. He stressed the importance of taking key lessons from the match to improve flexibility and decision-making in future games.

Advertisement

"We need to take the lessons from this game that if the conditions aren't perfect, maybe we need to adjust our sights a little bit and try to score our runs in different areas. So we'll definitely take a few learnings from it. We want to try and put this one behind us pretty quickly and move on back to Chennai," he added.