Yashasvi Jaiswal Following Virat Kohli Template? Ex-KKR Star's Huge Claim After RR Hammer CSK in IPL 2026 Game in Guwahati

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 38* off 36 balls to take his side over the line in Guwahati. Rajasthan won the match comfortably by eight wickets and 47 balls to spare. Following the win, young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is garnering all the praise for his breathtaking 52 off 17 balls. But, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Jaiswal as well. In fact, he went on to draw parallels of the southpaw with Virat Kohli.

‘Saw glimpses of Virat Kohli in him’

"Yashasvi Jaiswal showed a lot of maturity. He allowed the hitting to be done from the other end. We saw glimpses of Virat Kohli in him, that one needs to look at the larger picture, keep the ego aside, and not compete with the batter at the other end," he said on his YouTube channel.

"The team needs to win, and if it's possible to go as a red-inker, do that. Red-inker means a star against your name, which means unbeaten. Whoever has a star against his name more times, especially in a run chase, becomes a superstar. Yashasvi Jaiswal drove the game carefully. That was excellent," he added.

Advertisement

What was good to see with Jaiswal was that he was ready to play second-fiddle to Sooryavanshi.

Advertisement

Royals Off to a Dream Start