Coach Ricky Ponting Stays In India To Allay Concerns Among PBKS' Overseas Players Amid Escalating Border Conflicts

Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting chose to stay in Delhi after the IPL 2025 was suspended because of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terror attacks, both nations have been on edge before the ceasefire was announced. The PBKS Coach had the option to head back home, but he stayed back and ensured the overseas stars like Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, and more were calm and that they stayed as well.

Ricky Ponting Stays Back, Comforts PBKS' Overseas Stars In India

The Indian Premier League 2025 season had to be halted midway through due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium was called off after only ten overs. Players and staff have returned home, as have several overseas cricketers. However, Ricky Ponting stayed back in Delhi and also calmed the anxious overseas players in the Punjab Kings.

"The foreign players are not used to something like this. So, it was natural for them to feel anxious. Led by Stoinis, they all wanted to leave at the earliest and understandably so. But Ponting has convinced them to stay back post-ceasefire, which I think is remarkable," a source in the team said, as per PTI.

Railway Ministry Arranges Vande Bharat For IPL Players In Dharamsala

The Delhi Capitals were in Dharamsala recently as they faced off against the Punjab Kings at their second home in Himachal Pradesh. The match went on till the tenth over of the first innings before it was abruptly called off, owing to technical failure. The stadium was evacuated promptly as Pakistan had launched attacks from their side, making Dharamsala a sensitive zone.

Since the airspace was closed, the Ministry of Railways arranged a special Vande Bharat at short notice to accommodate all the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to Delhi from Dharamsala.