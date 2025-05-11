sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Hits Out At Pak | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Gaurav Arya In Hot Water | India's Brahmos Masterstroke | Trump On India-Pak Ceasefire |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Coach Ricky Ponting Stays In India To Allay Concerns Among PBKS' Overseas Players Amid Escalating Border Conflicts

Updated May 11th 2025, 16:55 IST

Coach Ricky Ponting Stays In India To Allay Concerns Among PBKS' Overseas Players Amid Escalating Border Conflicts

Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting chose to stay back in India amid cross-border tensions, and he made sure to comfort the overseas players in the country.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting tosses a ball during practices before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens | Image: AP Photo

Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting chose to stay in Delhi after the IPL 2025 was suspended because of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terror attacks, both nations have been on edge before the ceasefire was announced. The PBKS Coach had the option to head back home, but he stayed back and ensured the overseas stars like Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, and more were calm and that they stayed as well.

Ricky Ponting Stays Back, Comforts PBKS' Overseas Stars In India

The Indian Premier League 2025 season had to be halted midway through due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium was called off after only ten overs. Players and staff have returned home, as have several overseas cricketers. However, Ricky Ponting stayed back in Delhi and also calmed the anxious overseas players in the Punjab Kings.

"The foreign players are not used to something like this. So, it was natural for them to feel anxious. Led by Stoinis, they all wanted to leave at the earliest and understandably so. But Ponting has convinced them to stay back post-ceasefire, which I think is remarkable," a source in the team said, as per PTI.

Also Read: Fresh IPL 2025 Schedule For Remaining Matches Expected To Be Announced, BCCI Tells Franchises To Regroup By Tuesday | Reports

Railway Ministry Arranges Vande Bharat For IPL Players In Dharamsala 

The Delhi Capitals were in Dharamsala recently as they faced off against the Punjab Kings at their second home in Himachal Pradesh. The match went on till the tenth over of the first innings before it was abruptly called off, owing to technical failure. The stadium was evacuated promptly as Pakistan had launched attacks from their side, making Dharamsala a sensitive zone.

Since the airspace was closed, the Ministry of Railways arranged a special Vande Bharat at short notice to accommodate all the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to Delhi from Dharamsala.

It is yet to be seen whether IPL 2025 will be resumed and how the foreign players who have gone back home will be accommodated.

Also Read: Suspension Of IPL 2025 Gives Massive Setback To Jitesh Sharma As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Continue Deal With Injury Issues: REPORTS

Published May 11th 2025, 16:55 IST