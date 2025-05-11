Fresh IPL 2025 Schedule For Remaining Matches Expected To Be Announced, BCCI Tells Franchises To Regroup By Tuesday | Reports

Marco Jansen seen in the bus as he leaves with team members after the authorities asked to evacuate the stadium during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all the franchises regarding the remaining IPL 2025 matches. All teams were verbally informed that a new schedule will be released soon and wants teams and their players to be ready. The status of the overseas players is yet to be figured out, as several of them have flown back home. Franchises would make arrangements to bring them back. Additionally, for the Punjab Kings, a neutral venue would be designated, given the sensitive situation on both its home bases.

BCCU Tells IPL Teams To Regroup

The Indian Premier League 2025 season had to be halted midway through after geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium had to be called off after just ten overs of play. Players and staff have also returned home, and the overseas cricketers have returned to their homeland. However, the BCCI is looking for ways to resume the season and finish it as soon as possible. They have also informed teams to regroup. The Board also intends to begin from May 16 and host more doubleheaders.

"All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday. Punjab will have a neutral venue, so their destination is yet to be confirmed. The board is planning to have more double headers so that they can finish the IPL as per its scheduled day," the sources said as per The Indian Express.

Three Venues Shortlisted To Host IPL 2025 Matches

The Indian Premier League has 16 matches remaining on its earlier schedule — 12 of them are league stage matches while four are playoff games. Reports added that due to the sensitivity of the situation, the BCCI have elected venues like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to host the remaining matches, which could result in the final not happening at Eden Gardens.