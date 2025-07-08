Coach Sitanshu Kotak Decodes Rishabh Pant's Strategic Approach While Batting In England Tests: 'He Actually Talks A Lot'

Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Sitanshu Kotak, Team India's batting coach, offered key insights into Rishabh Pant's outward behaviour while batting in the middle. The Indian coach highlighted that Pant undergoes a gigantic transition in personality when he walks out to the crease. The Indian stumper becomes a distinct individual as compared to his lively and expressive self behind the stumps, saying that he refrains from talking too much during the innings, as it could distract him from the job at hand.

Sitanshu Kotak Reveals Rishabh Pant's Chatty Personality Changes While Batting

Rishabh Pant is someone who delivers peak entertainment while in action for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter's hilarious quips and witty one-liners captured on stump mic often entertain the fans, which instantly become a hit on social media. Pant has a distinct personality when he is behind the stumps as India's frontline wicketkeeper.

However, Sitanshu Kotak has revealed that Rishabh Pant does not like to talk that much when he comes out to bat. The batting coach noted that Pant avoids interaction at the crease to maintain his mindset, as talking much may distract him, leading to wrong decisions.

"Rishabh [Pant] actually talks a lot about what he does, when he does, why he does. To me, he's spoken, but he is someone who doesn't like to talk too much during his innings because he feels that it changes his mindset, and he takes the wrong decisions.

"That's only when he's batting. Apart from that, he talks about other batters also. He makes proper planning. It's not easy to score hundreds without any planning," Sitanshu Kotak said at the press conference in London.

India Batting Coach Identifies Rishabh Pant As A Standout Aggressive Cricketer

Coach Sitanshu Kotak also identified Rishabh Pant as a cricketer who is very good at breaking the opposition's momentum with their aggressive stroke-play. He added that Pant's unorthodox way of play does not mean that he does not think while playing. The team batting coach also remarked that every team values having a few players in the lineup who stand out from the rest with their distinct approach, bringing something unique to the table.