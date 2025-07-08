MS Dhoni Faces Legal Opposition From Delhi-Based Law Firm Over Trademark Application For 'Captain Cool': Report

A Delhi-based law firm KAnalysis Attorneys at Law has opposed former India skipper MS Dhoni's trademark application of the term 'Captain Cool', according to Live Law.

The report stated that KAnalysis Attorneys at Law opposed Dhoni's trademark application citing 'procedural lapses, lack of evidence of prior use, and the generic nature of the mark'.

KAnalysis Attorneys at Law Opposes MS Dhoni's ‘Captain Cool’ Trademark Application

KAnalysis Attorneys at Law issued a statement and stated the reasons behind their opposition against Dhoni's trademark application. It added that 'Captain Cool' has been used in the cricketing world way before Dhoni came to play for Team India.

"The application was originally filed on a "proposed to be used" basis and later amended to claim use since 2008 — without any supporting affidavits or commercial evidence such as invoices, advertisements, or user data. Further the phrase “Captain Cool” is widely known as a descriptive, laudatory term and has been used in the cricketing world well before Dhoni's association with it," the statement from the law firm stated as quoted by Live Law.

"The Registry accepted the mark despite an unresolved citation of a prior registered trademark and without serving mandatory rectification notices. The applicant has claimed acquired distinctiveness without providing any substantial proof of widespread recognition or commercial exploitation of the term “Captain Cool” in the relevant class of services," it added.

MS Dhoni Applied For The Trademark In 2023

Earlier in June 2023, MS Dhoni filed the trademark application for the 'Captain Cool' mark. Later last month, the Trademarks Registry, Kolkata Office 'accepted and advertised' the application.

On June 16th, 2025, the trademark was published in the newspapers and invited objections. If there was no objection raised to Dhoni's application within 120 days, it was supposed to be granted.