Dinesh Karthik Highlights Uncanny Similarities Between Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli's Leadership: 'Getting Captaincy Was The Best Thing'

Shubman Gill's credentials as India's Test captain have been embedded in history after India's sensational win at Edgbaston in the 2nd Test. Riding on Gill's brilliant 269, India levelled the series 1-1 and all the focus will be on the Lord's.

Dinesh Karthik Highlighted Uncanny Similarities Between Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. Jasprit Bumrah was also in the mix, but the fast bowler later revealed he had already communicated his desire to the BCCI that it would be hard for him to lead India, keeping in mind his workload management. Gill appeared to be a unanimous choice and the 25-year-old further managed to put things in place with a record-breaking knock in his second Test as captain.

Comparisons with Virat Kohli have been floated over the last few days, and Dinesh Karthik pointed out an uncanny similarity between the two. On the Sky Sports Podcast, he said, “Athers, you spoke about Virat Kohli. I met him a few days ago, and this talk about captaincy came up,” said Karthik in response to Michael Atherton. “He said people think ‘, I’m a great Test cricketer. I enjoyed my Test batting, which I did, but the fact is that getting my captaincy was the best thing to happen in my life.’ Why I am saying this is that the same line was used by Shubman Gill."

Who Will Jaspriyt Bumrah Replace At Lord's?

Following India's brilliant win at Edgbaston, the visitors will now fancy their chances at the Lord's. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Brendon McCullum has asked for a surface similar line of what was used in the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah is certain to return in the third Test, and given Akash Deep's brilliant display, Prasidh Krishna will most likely pave the way.