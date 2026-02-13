Colombo Weather Forecast For India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large; Washout on Cards?

Colombo Weather, Ind vs Pak T20 WC: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes T20 World Cup game on February 15. The game was on hold once Pakistan government decided to boycott the India clash, but now, the clearance has been given and the match is happening. But, will the weather gods allow the game to happen? What if all the hype comes down to nothing? Let's take a look at the weather for February 15.

Colombo Weather For February 15

Things do not look up as far as the weather goes. There is a strong chance of rain intervening and playing a huge part. Over the past month, there has been rain during the afternoons and hence the possibility for rain during the game cannot be ruled out. On the day of the match, there is a solid possibility of rain playing a part. But will rain washout the entire match remains to be seen. There is a 65 per cent chance of rain as per Accuweather. Specifically at 6 PM local time, a thundershower is predicted.