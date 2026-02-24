Updated 24 February 2026 at 20:26 IST
Rinku Singh Pulls Out of India's Training Session, Returns Home Due To Family Emergency: Report
Rinku Singh exited India’s T20 World Cup camp in Chennai due to his father’s deteriorating health. He returned home amid the family emergency, with no clarity on his return to the squad.
Rinku Singh warms up before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP
India batter Rinku Singh was not spotted at the training session ahead of the team's crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. Sources have said to ANI that the cricketer has left the Indian camp and returned home due to a family emergency.
Other reports have specified that the health of Rinku Singh's father, Khanchandra Singh, has deteriorated in the past few days. He has been undergoing cancer treatment for over a year. Rinku has left Chennai to be by his father's side.
As of now, there is no clarity on whether he would be back in the squad.
More to follow…
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 20:26 IST