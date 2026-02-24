Rinku Singh Pulls Out of India's Training Session, Returns Home Due To Family Emergency: Report

Rinku Singh warms up before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

India batter Rinku Singh was not spotted at the training session ahead of the team's crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. Sources have said to ANI that the cricketer has left the Indian camp and returned home due to a family emergency.

Other reports have specified that the health of Rinku Singh's father, Khanchandra Singh, has deteriorated in the past few days. He has been undergoing cancer treatment for over a year. Rinku has left Chennai to be by his father's side.

As of now, there is no clarity on whether he would be back in the squad.

More to follow…