Updated 12 January 2026 at 11:32 IST
Commentators Spark 'Tamil vs Hindi' Row During 1st ODI in Vadodara: 'I Believe in Rashtriya Bhasha'
Ind vs NZ: A hilarious banter took place between commentators Varun Aaron and Sanjay Bangar during the 1st ODI in Vadodara.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Ind vs NZ: During the opening ODI between India-New Zealand on Sunday in BCA Stadium in Kotambi, an interesting incident took place which lit up the commentary box and social media.
Former India cricketers Varun Aaron and Sanjay Bangar engaged in a conversation about language.
In a bid to get the initial breakthrough, KL Rahul was heard advising Washington Sundar from behind the stumps. Rahul was giving all the advise to Sundar in Tamil, which is the latter's native language.
Aaron, who was in the commentary box, reckoned Rahul spoke in Tamil in order to help Washington understand the instruction better. To this, Bangar, who was next to Aaron cheekily said that he still prefers the national language.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 11:32 IST