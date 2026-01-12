Commentators Spark 'Tamil vs Hindi' Row During 1st ODI in Vadodara: 'I Believe in Rashtriya Bhasha'

Ind vs NZ: During the opening ODI between India-New Zealand on Sunday in BCA Stadium in Kotambi, an interesting incident took place which lit up the commentary box and social media.

Former India cricketers Varun Aaron and Sanjay Bangar engaged in a conversation about language.

In a bid to get the initial breakthrough, KL Rahul was heard advising Washington Sundar from behind the stumps. Rahul was giving all the advise to Sundar in Tamil, which is the latter's native language.

