Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Criticised For Not Including Nitish Reddy in Playing XI For 1st ODI vs New Zealand: 'What's The Logic Behind it?'

Ind vs NZ: Team India played three pacers in the opening ODI versus New Zealand on Sunday at Vadodara, yet pace-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy did not find a spot in the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticised the move and has lashed out at the selectors and the management for picking him in the first place.

As per Chopra, Nitish should not have been selected if he was not going to feature in the XI.

'What's the logic behind it?'

"When India won the toss and chose the team, I asked a question. Why have you kept Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team? What's the logic behind it? Either the team management is not at all thinking what the selectors are thinking. You select him, but they don't play him. These are the conditions where three fast bowlers are playing, but Nitish Kumar Reddy doesn't get to play," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"So I don't know when and how he will get ready. There is Reddy in his name, but he is not ready because he is not being allowed to get ready. Either tell the selectors not to select him as we won't play him, and let him play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, if the selectors are selecting him and you are keeping him in the team, play him sometime at least," he added.

Chopra also asked would the team have lost the game had they played Reddy.

The allrounder is being looked at as Hardik Pandya's replacement in Tests and ODIs.

Can India Seal Series?

The Indian side would like to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Kiwis in the second ODI on January 14.