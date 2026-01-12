Virat Kohli Reacts on Fans Cheering His Entry After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal During 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are easily the biggest cricketing stars of the era. The two legends are only active in the ODI format now having retired from Tests and T20Is.

Rohit is an opener and Kohli bats at No. 3. On Sunday, once Rohit perished there was pin-drop silence at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi.

But that did not last long as the silence turned into cheers quickly once the crowd realised Kohli was walking into bat. It is no secret that Rohit must have felt bizarre as he was disappointed after being dismissed.

Kohli, who was the Player of the match for his 93, was asked about the reception he gets at the post-match presentation. Admitting that it is not a great feeling for the guy walking back, Kohli revealed that he too faced this when former India captain MS Dhoni was playing.

“It is all different timings happens at different games, I’m aware of it, and honestly, I don’t feel good about it. I’ve seen the same thing happen with MS as well. It’s not a great feeling for the guy walking back. I understand the crowd’s excitement, but I try to focus on what I need to do and not think too much about it. I’m extremely grateful. It’s a blessing, honestly. To give so much happiness to so many people just by doing what you love - playing the sport you’ve loved since childhood - what more can I ask for? I’m living my dream, and seeing people smile makes me happy,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

