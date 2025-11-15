Complete List Of Gujarat Titans Released And Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan run between wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: ANI

The Gujarat Titans have unveiled their player retention list for IPL 2026, confirming the core unit that will represent the franchise ahead of the upcoming auction.

Among the retained stars are captain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom remain pivotal to the team’s strategy for the new season.

In a bid to restructure the squad, the Titans have parted ways with Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, and Kulwant Khejroliya. These decisions highlight the franchise’s intent to maintain balance while reinforcing key areas ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford was traded to the Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said: “Retention is always a strategic process and this year our aim was to secure a core that aligns with the vision of Gujarat Titans. We want continuity, balance and a strong pipeline that contributes to the future of Indian cricket. The players we’ve retained bring a mix of experience, potential and character, qualities that form the foundation of a successful franchise. This group allows us to plan with clarity as we prepare for the auction and the seasons ahead. Our commitment remains to build a stable, competitive and future-ready team. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the players released and wish them the very best for the next chapter in their careers.”

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra commented: “We’ve retained a group that gives us balance and clarity as we plan for the season ahead. We appreciate the efforts of the released players and wish them well for the future.”

Advertisement

The 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, finished as runners-up last season. The team will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of ₹12.9 crore, and they will have the opportunity to fill five spots in the squad, including four foreign player slots. With an exciting lineup already in place, the franchise is looking to continue its legacy and aim for another strong title challenge.

List Of Gujarat Titans Retained Players

Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

List Of Gujarat Titans Released Players

Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka and Mahipal Lomror.