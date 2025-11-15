Sanju Samson Pens Down Emotional Note For Rajasthan Royals After Moving To Five-Time IPL Champions CSK

IPL 2026: Soon after joining the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a trade deal, star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson bid an emotional farewell to Rajasthan Royals, saying that he gave everything for the Royals.

Earlier on Saturday, November 15, IPL confirmed that Sanju Samson will be moving to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the India Premier League (IPL) 2026. CSK traded Samson for Ravindra Jadeja. The Chennai-based franchise roped in Samson at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

IPL Confirms Samson's Move To Chennai Super Kings

"Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore. One of the most experienced players in the league, Samson has played 177 IPL matches. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the senior pro has represented RR in all but two seasons—2016 and 2017—when he played for Delhi Capitals," IPL stated.

Sanju Samson Bids Farewell To Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has represented the Rajasthan Royals in eleven seasons since 2013. In between, the 31-year-old played Delhi Capitals in the 2016 and 2017 seasons of the IPL. But later joined the Royals again. Samson scored 4027 runs after representing them in 11 seasons.

Sanju Samson took to his official Instagram account to bid farewell to the Rajasthan Royals and said that he spent a short period of time in Rajasthan but gave everything for them. Samson added that he enjoyed his time and made some 'lifetime relations' in the Royals.

“We are only here for a short period of time” Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family.. And when its time.. I AM moving On.. Shall always be grateful for everything," Sanju Samson wrote on Instagram.