'Condolences, Thoughts And Prayers': BCCI Pens Down Heartfelt Post To Mourn The Loss Of 38-Year-Old Ranji Cricketer From Mizoram

On January 9, 2026, BCCI penned down an emotional post to mourn the loss of the former cricket player who represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 38-year-old K Lalremruata passed away on Thursday after collapsing while playing a local match in Mizoram.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) and Chawnpui ILMOV CC at the Suaka Cricket Ground near the Sairang railway station. Lalremruata, who was a part of the fixture, suddenly collapsed on the field, suffering a stroke. He was immediately rushed to the hospital; however, the medical authorities were unable to save him.

BCCI Mourn The Loss Of Former Mizoram Player Lalremruata

The officials from the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirmed that Lalremruata suffered a stroke during the match between VRCC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family of the player. Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartfelt post on X, expressing their grief over the former player's untimely death.

On X, BCCI Domestic shared, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his family, friends, and the Mizoram cricket community."

K Lalremruata Represented Mizoram Twice In The Ranji Trophy

A wicketkeeper by role, K Lalremruata, made his first-class debut for Mizoram against Meghalaya in 2018, and played his last competitive match in 2022 against Nagaland. Notably, the 38-year-old represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.