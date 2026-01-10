Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI vs DC In India?

Mumbai Indians will seek a return to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Saturday. Mumbai lost to RCB in the WPL opener on Friday and the defending champions will have a tough task to cut out.

After a terrific Women's World Cup campaign, Jemimah Rodrigues has been handed the charge of the Capitals. Despite a brilliant WPL campaign last year, the Capitals lost to Mumbai by a slender margin and they will be eager to avenge their loss.

For Mumbai, Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana were brilliant, and they would need to replicate their form once again. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn't really manage to hit the ground running, and she will be keen to let her bat do the talking.

Mumbai have won the most number of WPL titles so fa,r and the defending champions know how to bounce back from a loss.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Streaming



When Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place on Saturday, January 10.

Where Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?