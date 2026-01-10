Updated 10 January 2026 at 18:07 IST
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI vs DC In India?
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Saturday. Get all telecast details here.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Mumbai Indians will seek a return to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Saturday. Mumbai lost to RCB in the WPL opener on Friday and the defending champions will have a tough task to cut out.
After a terrific Women's World Cup campaign, Jemimah Rodrigues has been handed the charge of the Capitals. Despite a brilliant WPL campaign last year, the Capitals lost to Mumbai by a slender margin and they will be eager to avenge their loss.
For Mumbai, Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana were brilliant, and they would need to replicate their form once again. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn't really manage to hit the ground running, and she will be keen to let her bat do the talking.
Mumbai have won the most number of WPL titles so fa,r and the defending champions know how to bounce back from a loss.
Advertisement
Also Read: WPL 2026 Starts On Record-Breaking Note As Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur And Amelia Kerr Achieve New Career Milestones
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Streaming
When Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?
Advertisement
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place on Saturday, January 10.
Where Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
At what time Will The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match Take Place?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
How To Watch The Live Telecast Of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.
How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL Match?
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 18:07 IST