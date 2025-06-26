Confident Jos Buttler Applauds England's Chasing Mettle After Decimating India At Headingley Test: 'They'd Definitely Had A Go'

England cricketer Jos Buttler believes the Three Lions would have chased down the target with ease, even if India had scored 450 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter was responding to a question from the chat that had asked how much England would have chased down. Buttler was confident while responding that England's red-ball unit would have chased a 450 target with ease.

Jos Buttler Makes Audacious Claim After England's Triumph Over India

The Ben Stokes-led England Cricket pulled off a sensational win to kick off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. At the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, the Three Lions turned the tables in the second half of the Test match, showcasing clinical brilliance with the ball. Team India was restricted under an obtainable target in their second innings and England practically glided through the play on day five.

An elated Jos Buttler expressed that the Englishmen could have easily chased down the target, even if the target was set at 450 runs.

"I think it would've come down to time, but even if they were chasing 450, they'd have given it a go...

"They cruised at 370. It would seem a really fast-scoring ground there at Headingley as well. Even if it was 450, they'd have had to take more risks, which obviously brings in the opportunities for more wickets for India. But they would have given it a great go," Jos Buttler said during his appearance in For The Love Of Cricket Podcast.

England Cricket was utterly dominant with the bat, while Team India was left frustrated with their poor fielding and toothless bowling. Shubman Gill's leadership qualities are also under the scanner.

Team India Will Have An Uphill Task In Birmingham

After the humiliation in Headingley, Team India would aim to do the unthinkable at Leeds. The particularly young and dynamic Indian side travelled to Birmingham for their next encounter, and Team India has never breached the Edgbaston fortress.

It would be an uphill task for Team India, as there would be uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability. The cricketer emerged as their strike bowler, scalping a fifer during England's first innings. In Bumrah's absence, the onus would be on the head coach and skipper on whether to bring in Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep for the all-important clash.