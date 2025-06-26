Nasser Hussain Believes Pacer Jofra Archer's Test Comeback Against India In Birmingham Is 'A Gamble'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes adding Jofra Archer to the squad for the Birmingham Test is a risk. The English pacer will join the England squad before the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Nasser stressed that the pacer has played just one match for Sussex on his first-class comeback and that he hasn't been entirely healthy.

Nasser Hussain Terms Jofra Archer's Addition In England Squad As A Gamble

England Cricket have made a notable addition to their Test squad as they have announced the return of Jofra Archer. The pacer would return to the Three Lions' red-ball side for the first time since 2021, adding up pace battery to their unit. Archer has been a captivating star who has been active in white-ball cricket. A string of injuries have kept the pacer away from the game's longest format. But Archer looks raring to go.

Nasser Hussain believes bringing back Jofra Archer after just one first-class game is a gamble worth taking. But the former cricketer questioned bringing him back so early, as he would have brought him for the 3rd Test match at Lord's.

"I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's.

"He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him, he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble," Nasser Hussain said to Sky Sports News.

Archer Could Pose A Huge Trouble For Team India In Birmingham

The addition of Jofra Archer gives England a clinical boost as they have begun with a win in the series. As both teams head to Birmingham for the second test, the hosts have been mighty successful in Edgbaston, while India does not hold a good record.