'Absolute No Brainer': Former Australian Cricketer Michael Clarke Names Kuldeep Yadav As Must Have For India Ahead Of Second Test Against England

The Indian Cricket Team succumbed to a 5 wicket loss against England in the first Test. The match between the two nations was played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The two teams put up an enthralling performance but in the end, England took the match away from India. The reason for India's loss in the first Test despite a splendid batting performance was labeled towards the bowling unit. Now, ahead of the second Test of the five match series, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has advised the Indian team to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second Test.

Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion A No Brainer According To Michael Clarke

Legendary Australian all-rounder and former captain Michael Clarke in a podcast on his YouTube channel had some words of advice for the Indian team as they get ready to play the second Test in Birmingham. He advised the Indian team to include Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test as the spin maestro is a wicket taker. Clarke also asked the fast bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah to find ways to take wickets.

"Bowling wise, I do not want to be hard on any individual but I think they've got to play Kuldeep Yadav. I think it is an absolute no brainer. I think he's a wicket-taker and would have offered a lot more than what he saw the attack did in this Test match. Bumrah's a star, he's leading that attack. But the other three fast bowlers, yes at stages bowled well, but they need to find more ways of taking wickets, more options, and their execution has probably got to be better," said Michael Clarke in his podcast Beyond 23 Cricket.

India Looking To Fix Bowling And Fielding Issues Ahead Of Second Test

The Indian Cricket Team will be looking to fix their bowling and fielding issues before heading into the second Test match of the series. India witnessed too many dropped catches and bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah not picking any wickets.