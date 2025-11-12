Confident Keshav Maharaj Puts India On Notice With A Bold Message Ahead Of Kolkata Test: 'There's Real Hunger To Beat Them'

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj drops a catch of India's Rishabh Pant during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town | Image: ANI

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has turned up the heat with a bold message, putting Team India on notice ahead of the much-awaited Kolkata Test. With turning tracks at hand, spinners are expected to gain a significant advantage in the competition.

The Proteas men will step up against India in what could be a fierce battle of turns in red-ball cricket. In conditions which is known to be a paradise for spinners, the Men in Blue go head-on against South Africa, the World Test Champions

Keshav Maharaj Roars With Confidence Ahead Of The Kolkata Test Against India

Following the Pakistan challenge, South Africa arrives in India to take on a significant task of facing one of the most dominant Test-playing nations. Despite not winning the WTC Mace, the young and dynamic India has shown immense drive and character in their recent test series against England and the West Indies.

Keshav Maharaj has admitted that touring India for Tests would probably be the toughest for the Proteas Men in their calendar. But there is a significant zeal and passion to defeat the hosts in their own backyard.

"It's probably one of the toughest tours, if not the toughest tour, in the Proteas calendar through various generations that have come. There's a real hunger and desire within the camp to obviously beat India in India," Keshav Maharaj said, as quoted by the ICC.

The Proteas Men spinner added that they have begun to overpower other subcontinental parts, and the Test series against India will be an assignment they are genuinely looking forward to.

"Slowly but surely, we started to conquer other parts of the subcontinent. I feel like this is one assignment that we really, really want to take," the spinner added.

Team India Look To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against SA At Home

The South African spin unit will have an added workload as they set foot in India for the upcoming Test series. With proper turn, bounce and carry to advance from day two or three, it will be a great track to have some test cricket action.

Team India is currently unbeaten against South Africa at home. The last time the Proteas Men had won the series was in the 1999/00 series. The Men in Blue would look to carry the streak in the competition.