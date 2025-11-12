Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Hints On India Playing XI; Dhruv Jurel Certain, Nitish Reddy May Be Left Out Of Kolkata Test

Assistant India coach Ryan ten Doeschate has offered key hints over India's Playing XI against South Africa for the series opener Test match in Kolkata. In-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will have a spot in the team.

However, all-rounder Nitish Reddy may not be a part of the Playing XI. He did not receive proper game time on the Australia tour, and the star all-rounder may have to sit out of the first red-ball fixture against the Proteas Men.

Ryan ten Doeschate Says Dhruv Jurel Is Certain In India's Playing XI

The Indian cricket team shifts gears to red-ball cricket as they arrive in Kolkata from Australia. The grind does not stop for captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir as they begin training in Kolkata.

Ryan ten Doeschate has presented a major revelation, saying that Dhruv Jurel is certain to be a part of the Playing XI.

"I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months, and scoring two hundreds in Bangalore last week. He is certain to play this week," Ryan ten Doeschate said in the pre-match press conference.

Dhruv Jurel smashed two centuries against South Africa A in the unofficial Tests in Bengaluru to solidify his case to be in India's XI for the Kolkata Test.

But Jurel would have to feature as a pure batter, as the returning Rishabh Pant would perform the wicketkeeping role.

Nitish Reddy To Sit Out Of IND vs SA Kolkata Test?

While Dhruv Jurel is a lock for India's Playing XI, Ryan ten Doeschate has also said that all-rounder Nitish Reddy may have to sit out of the Kolkata Test.

The India Assistant Coach cited that the conditions at hand are the key reason for him to be benched. But the team management's position remains unchanged on the Indian all-rounder.

"Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he might miss out in this Test this week," the Assistant India coach added.