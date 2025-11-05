India vs Australia, 4th T20I: The Complete Guide To Predicted XI, Venue, Timing, Live Streaming, And Head-to-Head Statistics

Team India and Cricket Australia will lock horns in the fourth T20I on the Gold Coast. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, and having reached the midway point, the race gets tighter for both sides as they look to secure a win.

In the five-match T20I series so far, the opening game was abandoned because of rain. Australia swept the second T20I in Melbourne with a clinical all-around performance. But India turned things around in Hobart with their solid performance to level the series 1-1.

Australia Hosts India For The 4th T20I In The Gold Coast

Team India rotated their playing XI in the third game at Hobart, and it has done wonders for them. Stars like Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar played anchor with the bat during their innings as the Men in Blue secured a clinical triumph.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to continue the momentum and acquire another crucial point ahead in the series.

Australia would not have their swashbuckling opener, Travis Head, who has been released to play in the Sheffield Shield. The hosts will look to rely on their middle-order muscle, which helped them power through and out a competitive total on the board.

All eyes would be on stars like Tim David, Matt Short and Marcus Stoinis to go up against India's resilient bowling unit.

The Complete Guide To India vs Australia 4th T20I In The Gold Coast in Queensland

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Probable XI

Australia Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India vs Australia 4th T20I: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, expect it to be sunny and breezy weather in Carrara, Queensland, with the highs of 25 °C. There is a two per cent chance of precipitation, with wind gusts expected to go up to 35km/h.

In the night-time, the temperatures will drop, with the lows being at 18°C. There is zero probability of precipitation, which is a positive sign. Fans will enjoy a full 40-over game. It will remain breezy, with wind gusts being at 28km/h.

India vs Australia 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The Carrara Oval hasn't hosted many International outings, but considering the domestic T20 matches which have been played, it is a batting-friendly track which has square boundaries. There will be a proper pace and bounce in the initial overs, but spinners will receive some aid in the innings' latter part.

India vs Australia 4th T20I: Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head statistics, Team India leads the charts with 21 wins out of 35 matches played. Australia has won 10 fixtures, while two matches ended without a result.

India vs Australia 4th T20I: Full Match Squads

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman.

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

India vs Australia, 4th T20I Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The India vs Australia 4th T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs Australia 4th T20I match will take place on Thursday, November 06, 2025.

Where Will The India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Match Take Place?

The India vs Australia 4th T20I match will take place at the Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland.

What Time Will The India vs Australia 4th T20I Match Start?

The India vs Australia 4th T20I match will start at 01:45 PM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The India vs Australia 4th T20I Match Live On TV?

In India, the India vs Australia 4th T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where Can The India vs Australia 4th T20I Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?