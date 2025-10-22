'Have Some Shame': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Lambasted After Making Shocking Claim On Sarfaraz Khan's Snub From India A Squad

India A will host South Africa in Bengaluru for two four-day fixtures. The first unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will be played from October 30, 2025. Rishabh Pant, who had fractured his foot in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played earlier this year, will return to lead India A in the two-match series.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman recently received clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, and his fitness will be closely watched. Despite Rishabh Pant's long-awaited return, it is Sarfaraz Khan who has hogged all the limelight. The 28-year-old youngster last played for India against New Zealand in 2024, and since then he has continued to remain on the sidelines.

Shama Mohamed Called Out for Shocking Claim on Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Sarfaraz Khan, regularly being snubbed from the Indian team and India A squad, raises a lot of questions. The youngster scored tons of runs in domestic cricket, lost a lot of weight, but still he finds himself out of the India A squad that has been picked to face South Africa A.

In the last five years, Sarfaraz has averaged over 100 in first-class cricket. He has amassed a total of 2,541 runs and has scored 10 hundreds. The youngster also accompanied the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, but he failed to get a game in the five-match series.

Unfortunately, Indian National Congress leader Shama Mohamed has made shocking claims on Sarfaraz Khan's snub, and they are nowhere related to cricket. "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," wrote Shama Mohamed on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The netizens called out the INC leader for the baseless accusations that she made.

Here's How the Netizens Reacted

Sarfaraz Khan's Numbers in Test Cricket