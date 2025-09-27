CONTROVERSY! Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka Was Given Not Out vs India In Asia Cup Super Over Despite Being Run Out. Here's Why

India vs Sri Lanka: Finally the Asia Cup 2025 got a Super Over and it happened in the last Super Four game on Friday between India and Sri Lanka. The game, which went right down to the wire, had it's share of controversies. In an incident featuring Dasun Shanaka in the Super Over, the SL allrounder was given not out despite being run out off the fourth ball off the over. So, why was that the case?

Shanaka Runout Controversy

Shanaka, off the fourth ball of the Super Over from Arshdeep Singh was not just run out - he was also caught-behind. Despite that, he survived. After the umpire raised his finger for a caught-behind, and once that happened the ball was considered dead from that point on and hence the runout was not counted. Soon after, Shanaka asked for a review and the replay showed that there was no bat involved, so he survived. For a while, everyone looked puzzled as to why was Shanaka not run out. Then the umpire explained it to the India captain. After that, Suryakumar walked back to his position as he seemed satisfied with the answer.

Shanaka departed off the very next ball. Samson took the catch and it seemed like a repeat of the ball before.