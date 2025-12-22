Cooper Connolly Determined To Embrace India's Spin Challenge During IPL 2026: 'That Is Tough For Everyone'

Australian player Cooper Connolly has shed light on the challenges he can face in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as compared to the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 22-year-old Connolly will play for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after being acquired for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

During the PBKS Media Round Table, Connolly was asked about the challenges he could face in IPL 2026 on spin-friendly tracks in India, as compared to bouncy, fast-paced pitches in Australia.

The 22-year-old replied that the conditions will be different to Australia, highlighting how playing spin is a tough challenge for everyone. Connolly said he will look to adapt from players who have performed well against spin in the past.

"I think the challenge is obviously going to be when the wickets are spinning and how my game can work on those wickets. But yeah, it's very different to Australia. We've obviously got some fast, bouncy wickets. But I think, yeah, that challenge of playing spin is a challenge that is tough for everyone. So it's just about picking the brains of people who have done it for a long time and understanding how they do it," Connolly said to ANI.

"I guess I'll add their method to my game and see how I can sort of play in those spinning conditions. But yeah, looking forward to it. And there are, of course, some quality spinners in the IPL. So, looking forward to that challenge," the Australian cricketer added.

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who faced him during the three-match ODI series in Australia, spoke on the vision behind Connolly's inclusion in the franchise. "Honestly, he wasn't there in our mind at the start, but as we brainstormed and narrowed down our options, we realised he fit the position perfectly.