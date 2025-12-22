Rohit Sharma Reveals His Toughest Moments As India Captain And How He Bounced Back: 'I’m Allowed To Make Mistakes'

Rohit Sharma walks out to nets for practice session before the first one-day international match against South Africa in JSCA International stadium, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma recently opened up about one of his toughest moments as a captain and also shed light on how he recovered from it. The former India captain spoke about the catch drop, which denied Axar Patel a hat-trick.

The 38-year-old expressed that in such moments, one can feel that they have let their team down. But as a human, they are also allowed to make mistakes.

The moment Rohit Sharma spoke about took place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. During the India vs Bangladesh group-stage match, Axar Patel was on a hat-trick ball, with Jaker Ali on strike. Axar had dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on consecutive deliveries in the ninth over.

Unfortunately, Rohit dropped the hat-trick ball while fielding at slip. It was a baffling moment as he slammed the ground in frustration.

Rohit Sharma opened up about the instance, deeming it one of his toughest moments as a captain. He also said that after something wrong happens, the entire squad is watching their body language.

The former India captain added that dropping catches after seeing the amount of effort their teammate is putting in hurts. The instance made him angry, but he moved on, as there's always a bigger picture.

"That’s one of the toughest moments, especially as a captain. You feel you’ve let the team down at that moment. It’s a 50-over game, and a lot can still happen. But when something goes wrong like that, the entire team is watching your body language. Dropping catches and missing run-outs happen. I’m human, and I’m allowed to make mistakes.

What hurts is seeing the effort a teammate is putting in. Whether it’s a hat-trick ball or a first wicket doesn’t matter — the effort does. I’ve been on the other side as well. I’ve dropped catches, and others have dropped catches off my bowling. You feel angry for a minute, but then you move on because there’s a bigger picture," Rohit Sharma said at a convocation ceremony in Gurugram.

Rohit Sharma further elaborated that he went towards Axar Patel and apologised. He also told the spin-bowling all-rounder to come back and get the wicket again.

Rohit Sharma has officially stepped down from Test cricket and T20 Internationals. But he remains associated with the one-day format and has put up an impressive display in his appearances.

The 38-year-old has put significant effort into being match-ready and dropping a considerable amount of weight. Rohit made his comeback in the Australia ODIs, where he was named the Player of the Series.

Rohit Sharma was then in action against South Africa in a 50-over action, where he put up a decent performance as well.