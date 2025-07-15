Countdown To Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Begins As ICC Announces Warm-up Matches Schedule, Check Here

The countdown for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has begun. The eight-team tournament is scheduled to kick off in September this year with India and Sri Lanka as the co-hosts.

ICC Announces Warmup Fixtures For ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The ICC has announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, which will take place from 25 to 28 September. Except for Australia, which will take part in just one practice match, all the other participating nations, including India, will play two warm-up matches. The matches will be held across four venues, the Centre of Excellence Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, R. Premadasa Stadium and the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

India A and Sri Lanka A will also be involved in warm-up matches. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be involved against England while South Africa face New Zealand on September 25. In Colombo, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan while Sri Lanka A will play against Bangladesh.

On September 27, India will face New Zealand while Australia will take on England, which happens to be their only warm-up fixture. On September 28, Pakistan will wrap up the warm-up rounds with a match against Sri Lanka A.

Warm-up Schedule For ICC Cricket World Cup 2025

25 September: India v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: South Africa v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

25 September: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ‘A’, R.Premadasa, Colombo, 3 PM

27 September: Australia v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: India v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

28 September: South Africa v India ‘A’, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM